Knox County Sheriff: Suspect in Turkey Creek shooting dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports Brandon S. Lambert, 32, was killed during an attempted arrest in relation to a shooting that happened at Turkey Creek Monday evening.

When officers spotted Lambert, he attempted to resist arrest by ramming two deputies’ vehicles with his car. That’s when officers fired shots at Lambert. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office released this statement about the incident:

“Last night’s incident is being investigated jointly by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit. At the conclusion of the investigation, the matter will be forwarded to the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office for adjudication. As per standard procedure, the two officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave with pay as the investigation continues.”

No officers were hurt.

Lambert was wanted for theft, evading arrest, and reckless endangerment warrants out of Blount County. He was wanted for evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, and other motor vehicle violations from the Knoxville Police Department. He rammed a police vehicle and fled during a pursuit in Maryville last weekend, and evaded arrest in Knoxville on February 5th.

The Sheriff’s Office said the names of the officers involved will be released at a later time.