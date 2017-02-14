Johnson County schools to close due to illnesses on Thursday, Friday

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
(Source: WKRN)
(Source: WKRN)

(WJHL) –  The director of schools in Johnson County confirmed to News Channel 11 schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to sickness across the system.

Johnson County Schools Director Dr. Mischelle Simcox told News Channel 11 they are trying to get to the weekend so that they can clean and disinfect buildings and to give students and staff time to get well. They are hoping the long weekend will give custodians time they need to disinfect.

Dr. Simcox said they had 25 teachers to call out sick on Tuesday. In addition, they’ve seen anywhere from at 78% to a 95% attendance rate over the past few school days.

Simcox says students and staff are dealing with a combination of illnesses including, the flu.

