Hugh Jackman shows off bandaged nose after cancer treatment

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 7, 2016, file photo, actor Hugh Jackman smiles during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea. Jackman posted a selfie on social media Feb. 13, 2017, showing off his bandaged nose following treatment for skin cancer. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
FILE - In this March 7, 2016, file photo, actor Hugh Jackman smiles during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea. Jackman posted a selfie on social media Feb. 13, 2017, showing off his bandaged nose following treatment for skin cancer. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Hugh Jackman has revealed another treatment for skin cancer.

The 48-year-old star of the X-Men and Wolverine franchises posted a selfie on social media Monday showing off his bandaged nose. Jackman writes, “Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all’s well. Looks worse w the dressing on than off!” He also offered his fans some advice to wear sunscreen.

Jackman has been open about his battle against skin cancer in recent years. He also posted a selfie of his bandaged nose in 2013 and showed up at a movie premiere the next year two days after having a growth removed.

Basal-cell carcinoma is a slow-growing form of skin cancer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s