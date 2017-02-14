Greenville woman turns 100 on Valentine’s Day.

GREENEVILLE , TN (WJHL) As millions of Americans settle in Tuesday evening to celebrate Valentine’s Day, one Tri-Cities woman is celebrating for a different reason.

Porshia Cutshall of Greenville celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday.

Cutshall was born in 1917 and has seen a lot of changes over the years but said she still enjoys quilting and gardening.

She says the reason she has been able to live this long is a gift from God.

Cutshall spent Valentine’s day with her family and friends enjoying the time together.

