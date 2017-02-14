Georgia couple married 75 years reveals secret to happiness

MABLETON, GA (CNN) – Church, singing, and sex – that’s what one Georgia couple says is the secret to staying together. And they should know because they are celebrating 75 years of marriage.

Robert Walker will never forget the day he met Esther Doby. She was walking to church with some friends in Atlanta’s home park neighborhood.

Robert convinced her cousin to arrange a date.

“She said, ‘Yeah, tell him I’ll give him a date if he’ll get a suit and come to church. So I went and bought me a suit,” said Robert.

“So he kind of grew on me,” said Esther Walker.

They eloped on Friday the 13th in 1942. Robert was 20 and Esther was 17.

Seven months later, he was sent off to the army to join World War II.

“When we went through the war years, I found out what it was to be alone. So when he came home, I just vowed that I wouldn’t let the sun go down with us mad with each other,” said Esther.

They said they’ve always kept church at the center of their family and on road trips, they always sing in the car.

“Let me call you sweetheart. I’m in love with you,” sang Robert and Esther.

Esther says what she loves most about Robert is his big heart. What he loves most about Esther is that she’s always supported him.

“When really I was doing my part kind of guiding him and he kinda thinks he’s the boss,” said Esther.

But with the Walkers 75 years into their marriage – what is the one secret to a successful marriage?”

“Well, if you have a good sex life, that helps. I’m sorry but it does,” said Esther.

“We never had any problems sexually. Everything worked out alright,” said Robert.

“Keep the love light glowing in your eyes so blue. Let me call you sweetheart. I’m in love with you,” sang Robert and Esther.

The Walkers also say that living through The Great Depression made them grateful to have each other.