Spring is coming soon, and for those who like to garden, it won’t be long to start planning. Connie Clark-Thompson has written a book to not only help us grow our flowers and vegetables, but also our faith, as well. From the Fence – Gardening with God – One Sense at a Time, is her lastest work, and she joins us this morning with some insight on this delightful read. For more, visit their website.

Advertisement