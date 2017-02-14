Endangered Child Alert for 2 young Middle Tennessee children

ASHLAND CITY (WATE) – A Middle Tennessee Endangered Child Alert has been issued for two small children from Cheatham County believed to be in danger.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they believe Lillyanna Beneke, 4, and Ryder Beneke, 2, were taken by their noncustodial parents Cody Beneke, 27, and Danielle Beneke, 27.

Agents say both adults are addicted to heroin and meth and a court had granted temporary custody to the state. They both have outstanding warrants and violent criminal histories.

Lillyanna is described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She stands 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. Ryder is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

The Benekes may be traveling in a green Buick Sedan or white van with South Carolina plates and may be in the area of Mt. Juliet or Hermitage.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cheatham County sheriff at (615) 792-2098 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.