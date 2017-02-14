Driver charged after police say he hit two officers with car, drove away

POUND, VA (WJHL) – Two Southwest Virginia police officers avoided serious injury after a suspect sped away from a traffic stop this weekend.

Pound, Va. Police Chief Tony Baker said two officers pulled over Dana Neil Howard for speeding on U.S. Highway 23 late Friday night.

After Howard reportedly tried to give the officers fake identification, they asked him to turn the ignition off and to get out of the car.

Howard refused and sped away, running over one officer’s foot and hitting the other officer with the passenger side of the car.

A pursuit ensued until Howard crossed into Kentucky, where state police captured him.

Howard was charged with assault on law enforcement officers, attempt to forge a public document, felony elude, driving under the influence and driving suspended.

Baker said the officers involved in the incident did not require medical attention.

