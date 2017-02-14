Democrats want probe of Flynn and Trump contacts with Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats say they want an investigation into President Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia, including when Trump learned that his national security adviser had discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that the “the American people deserve to know the full extent of Russia’s financial, personal and political grip on President Trump and what that means for our national security.”

At issue is whether Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, broke diplomatic protocol and potentially the law by discussing U.S. sanctions with Moscow before Trump’s inauguration. The White House says Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of the discussions.

California Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, says he wants to know whether Flynn was acting on Trump’s behalf.

