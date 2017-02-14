Educator of the week: Cindi Roberts from Joseph Rogers Primary School

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Cindi Roberts knew she wanted to be a teacher and she made that dream come true just miles from where she grew up. Roberts is a first-grade teacher at Joseph Rogers Primary School. She is a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and a graduate of Volunteer High School.

She’s been teaching for 10 years, all of them at Joseph Rogers. She’s says she loves to watch the students grasp new concepts, and she is still amazed by their growth during the school year.

“Some are reading but very few are really confident in their reading. By the time that they leave you many of them are just taking off, reading everything. There’s a big difference. You can rally see it in the first grade,” said Roberts.

Congratulations to Cindi Roberts, this week’s Educator of the Week.

