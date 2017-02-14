Bristol Virginia city officials hope for calmer session after last week’s blowup

Bristol Virginia City Hall
Bristol Virginia City Hall

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – After a tense council meeting in Bristol, Virginia last week, city officials are hoping for a calmer session later this evening.

At last week’s city council meeting, the mayor and a councilman got into a heated exchange when discussing retiree pensions.

Councilman Doug Fleenor brought up that the City of Bristol, Virginia had more than $20 million dollars in debt because of retiree pensions.

That’s when Mayor Bill Hartley cut him off.

The mayor said the meeting was meant to discuss the goals and priorities for the city and Fleenor went off topic.

Mayor Hartley said he hopes everyone has cooled down before tonight’s meeting.

Pension liabilities are expected to be discussed.

