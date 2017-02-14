Bristol, Va. detective suspended without pay following DUI arrest

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A detective with the Bristol, Va. Police Department was charged last week with driving under the influence.

According to an arrest report, Aaron Hankins was arrested by Bristol, Tenn. police officers just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 9 on Darmouth Drive in Bristol.

A Bristol, Va. spokesperson said Hankins is suspended without pay until the disposition of his court case.

A preliminary hearing for Hankins has been scheduled for June 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.