Bristol mom, son honored by police for citizenship, life-saving actions

BRISTOL, TN – A local mother and her son have been recognized by the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department for their quick and potentially life-saving actions.

The department presented its Citizenship Award to Sharon Nunn, who contacted officers after observing a 10-year-old child who appeared to be walking by himself in the rain along the side of the road in late December.

Ms. Nunn immediately turned around to check on the child, discovering that he was alone and was searching for his father. After contacting 911, she and her son, who is about the same age as the other child, stayed with him and kept him company until officers arrived.

It was later determined that the child had awoken and wandered away from his home and babysitter to look for his father and became lost. Dispatchers learned from Sullivan County that the father had immediately contacted them upon returning home to report his son missing, but the pair were swiftly reunited thanks to the caring actions of Ms. Nunn.

The Police Department’s Citizenship Award is a way of recognizing individuals or groups whose efforts assist the department in promoting community safety and enhancing the overall quality of life for Bristol residents through community involvement and partnerships with citizens.

Chief of Police Blaine Wade, when presenting the award, commended Ms. Nunn and her son for their display of true community spirit in coming to the aid of a child in need.