An attempted carjacking ends with two officers hospitalized

BOONE, N.C. – Police in western North Carolina say a man is now behind bars after a woman’s vehicle was stolen during a carjacking, Monday.

Police said they tried to stop the man but he sped off towards Lenoir.

Officers were forced to lay down stop sticks but they say the driver crashed into a police vehicle while trying to avoid them.

Police say 19-year-old Tommy Lee Long tried to run but they were able to capture him.

Two officers were taken to the hospital but were later released.

Investigators have charged Long with several crimes including robbery and assault on a female.

He was jailed under a $30 thousand dollar bond.