Abingdon to offer free weddings, vow renewals on June 10

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – As some are hoping to find the perfect date this Valentine’s Day, others are hoping to book their perfect date for a wedding. If you want to get married or renew your vows in the Tri-Cities region, in just a few months, you can get married for free in the town of Abingdon.

It’s all part of the Summer Lovin’ concert that takes place at the Abingdon Market Pavilion on June 10th. In order to get married for free, you must be at least 18 years old.

The following is a press release from the town of Abingdon:

The Town of Abingdon invites all lovebirds to save the date for the Summer Lovin’ Concert, Saturday June 10, 2017, and get hitched (or renew their vows) – for free. The Abingdon CVB will provide an officiant, wedding cake, party favors, and, for a wedding band, The Carolina Breakers, a popular beach music band. Plus, one lucky couple will get to spend their honeymoon night at the Martha Washington Inn & Spa.

The Summer Lovin’ Concert takes place at the Abingdon Market Pavilion in downtown Abingdon. The festivities will kick off with a joint wedding ceremony, after which the happy couples and their friends can party to the upbeat sounds of the Carolina Breakers. Guests can enjoy a free slice of wedding cake while supplies last, and visit the beer garden for a cash bar (offering beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for sale).

Based in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Carolina Breakers are a high-energy band with five lead vocalists and a horn section covering beach music hits, plus Motown, Funk, Rhythm and Blues, Disco, Beach and various other special requests. http://thecarolinabreakers.com/

All couples who register by May 1st will be entered in a drawing to win a complimentary night at the Martha Washington Inn & Spa.

The fine print: Couples getting married must be over 18 years old, and secure a valid marriage license in advance from the Commonwealth of Virginia and bring the original document with them. The event is free and open to the public. No alcohol will be provided; a beer garden will be available, benefiting the non-profit organization Abingdon Main Street.

To sign up for a free Summer Lovin’ wedding, RSVP to Sara Saavedra at (276) 492-2230 or ssaavedra@abingdon-va.gov.