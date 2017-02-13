Vols Williams Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Feb. 13, 2017

Tennessee’s Grant Williams has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after putting up big numbers against Ole Miss and Georgia last week.

The true freshman posted weeklong averages of 24.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game against the Rebels and Bulldogs.

Williams receives his first conference weekly honor just days after he turned in one of his most impressive performances of the season, matching his season-high with 30 points in a narrow, 76-75 loss to Georgia on Saturday. The 6-5 forward was efficient from the field, going 10-of-16 while also connecting on 10-of-14 free throws. He scored 18 of his 30 points in the second half.

That performance — his second 30-point outing of the season — placed Williams into an elite scoring category within Tennessee’s basketball history. He joined Bernard King (1974-75) and Allan Houston (1989-90) as the only UT freshmen to log multiple 30-point games.

Williams, who led Tennessee with 18 points and seven rebounds against Ole Miss last Wednesday, has now scored in double figures in seven straight games and in nine of his last 10 games overall.

The Charlotte, N.C., native continued to show his defensive prowess last week, notching four blocks against Ole Miss (all in the second half) and three against Georgia. He now has 11 games of three or more blocks this season and his 49 blocked shots on the year are already the most ever recorded by a Volunteer freshman. He currently ranks in a tie for the seventh-most blocks in a single season in school history.

Williams is sharing SEC Freshman of the Week honors with Texas A&M newcomer Robert Williams. The 6-9 forward averaged 18 points, 14 rebounds and 3.5 blocks against Missouri and Florida.

Tennessee has now earned four SEC weekly awards this season. Robert Hubbs III (Jan. 30) and Detrick Mostella (Dec. 26) have each earned Player of the Week honors while Jordan Bowden picked up a Freshman of the Week nod on Dec. 12.

The Vols are back in action on Tuesday night, traveling to face No. 15 Kentucky in Lexington.