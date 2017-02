(CNN) – Verizon customers now have the option to buy unlimited data again – starting on Monday. The company is bringing back its data plan that was scrapped about six years ago.

Some of Verizon’s competitors have re-introduced unlimited plans since then.

For $80 a month, Verizon customers will also get up to ten gigabytes of mobile hotspot usage, plus calling and texting to Canada and Mexico.

But heavy data users may have to wait longer when the network gets congested.