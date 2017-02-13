Valentine discount for Johnson City Deerslayer 5K; 3 days only

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A special discount is being offered for the upcoming Deerslayer 5K Obstacle Course 5K race this spring.

The Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center is offering a three-day Valentine discount for the race registrations from February 13 to 15. Just make sure to use the promo code: DEERVALENTINE to receive $5 off.

The race will be held at Winged Deer Park on April 1. For more information call, 423-434-6231.

To register online checkout http://www.JCDeerslayer.com/. You can also register in person at the Memorial Park Community Center located at 510 Bert Street in Johnson City.