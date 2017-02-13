U.S. Dept. of Education misspells civil rights icon’s name in tweet

(CNN) – The U.S. Department of Education is facing criticism for misspelling the name of W.E.B. Du Bois on Twitter.

The Sunday tweet, quoting the author and civil rights icon, spelled his last name with a ‘D-E’ instead of a ‘D-U’.

The NAACP responded by tweeting another quote and emphasizing the correct spelling of Du Bois’ name.

The department spelled the name correctly in an apology, but that tweet included a perhaps even more embarrassing error reading in part quote “our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo.”

