Tusculum basketball to host “Pack the Arena” Night this Wednesday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tusculum College basketball teams will host its annual “Pack the Arena” Night, this Wednesday (Feb. 15) when the Pioneers welcome Carson-Newman University for a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader at Pioneer Arena. The women’s game will tip-off at 6 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 8 p.m.

Admission to the game is $5 per person with gate proceeds to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the chosen philanthropy of the Pioneer Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (PSAAC).

Students in the Greeneville and Greene County school systems will be admitted FREE.

PSAAC will be raffling off a HD Television, which will be drawn at halftime of the men’s game on Feb. 15. Raffle tickets for the TV are $2 each with all proceeds to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation and will be sold at all TC home basketball games leading up to Feb. 15 beginning with this Wednesday’s doubleheader against Lincoln Memorial University (Jan. 18).

The February 15th game is also Tusculum’s “Black Out” Game as TC fans are asked to wear their “Black” to support the Pioneers.