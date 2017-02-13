Tri-Cities business donates pet oxygen masks to two area fire departments

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
pet-oxygen-masks

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities area business is stepping up to help pets stay safe in the event of a fire.

Invisible Fence of Northeast Tennessee donated pet oxygen masks to Bloomingdale and Blountville fire departments in Kingsport on Monday.

The donations are part of Invisible Fence’s Project Breathe Campaign across the state of Tennessee.

The masks are a crucial part of helping pets in the event of a fire.

Project Breathe has also donated pet oxygen masks in Greeneville, Mosheim and Fall Branch.,

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s