Tri-Cities business donates pet oxygen masks to two area fire departments

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities area business is stepping up to help pets stay safe in the event of a fire.

Invisible Fence of Northeast Tennessee donated pet oxygen masks to Bloomingdale and Blountville fire departments in Kingsport on Monday.

The donations are part of Invisible Fence’s Project Breathe Campaign across the state of Tennessee.

The masks are a crucial part of helping pets in the event of a fire.

Project Breathe has also donated pet oxygen masks in Greeneville, Mosheim and Fall Branch.,

