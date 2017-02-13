TONIGHT: Most Wanted Roundup on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – Tonight starting at 5 p.m., News Channel 11 will team up with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to find the most wanted men and women in our area.
Below is a slideshow showing those wanted in the region:
Deputies from both Sullivan and Washington counties will be in our studio tonight answering calls from the community on tips about where a suspect may be located.
If you have a tip that can help deputies find these men and women contact law enforcement at the following numbers.
Sullivan County, TN
call: 423.279.7500 ext 249
kquon@scsotn.com
Washington County, TN
call: 423.788.1414
email: support@wcso.net
Be sure to watch our Most Wanted Roundup tonight from 5-8 p.m. on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.
Background:
Each Monday, News Channel 11’s Josh Smith features an unsolved crime in hopes of helping investigators solve crimes by means of public tips. To see other Monday’s Most Wanted stories check out: http://wjhl.com/mostwanted.
- Watch us live: http://wjhl.com/live