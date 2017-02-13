TONIGHT: Most Wanted Roundup on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities

Don Cannon is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of four counts of manufacturing schedule II drugs

Chris Barfield is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, evading arrest and resisting arrest

Candice Albrecht is wanted out of Washington County, TN on two counts of violation of probation on original charges of two counts of ID theft and theft under $500

Daniel Ryan Hurst is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charge of aggravated robbery

Dustin Lee Carr is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charges of aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000

Jimmy Dale Ingle, II, is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charges of robbery, possession of stolen property over $500 and driving on a suspended license

Katherine Ann Deitering is wanted out of Washington County, TN for criminal court presentment

Kenny Dale Carpenter is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charges of failure to appear in court. Failure to appear in court for original charges of violation of probation and two counts of sale of schedule II

Makesa Deen Coffey is wanted out of Washington County, TN for attachment for contempt for failure to pay child support

Reecle Calvin Horn is wanted out of Washington County,TN for failure to appear in court on original charges of criminal trespass, possession of a weapon, drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, two counts of theft under $500 and theft over $500. He is also wanted for three counts of failure to appear in court on original charges of possession, delivery, sale, manufacture of meth, drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license

Dakota Carr is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of assault, vandalism and kidnapping

Chasity White is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of abuse, neglect and endangerment

Anthony Jones is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, simple possession, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

Joshua Baskett is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of reckless endangerment and vandalism

Carroll Ray Brandon, II, is wanted out of Washington County, TN for failure to report for 180 days jail time

Trever Arnold is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of burglary and theft

Christina Broome is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of shoplifting and violation of probation

Bobby Gale Arnold is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charges of obtaining narcotics by fraud

Brienna Anthony is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges on theft and violation of probation

Clayborne Byrd is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of domestic assault, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence

Ginger Bradley is wanted out of Washington County for failure to report for 300 days jail time

Jacqueline Kirston Gillette is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charges seven counts of forgery of $1,000 or less

Nathan James Armstead is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charges of attempted aggravated robbery. Violation of probation on original charges of domestic assault

Sarah Combs is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of criminal trespassing, possession/manufacture of meth, driving without a license and unlawful drug paraphernalia

Terina Emmert is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of failure to appear, simple possession and distributing a controlled substance