Tennessee Girls Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Basketball3

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Class AAA

                Record    Pts  Prv

        1. Riverdale (15)    24-0 159  1

        2. Bradley Central (1)   26-0 135  2

        3. Oak Ridge  24-2 118  3

        4. Bearden     24-1 106  4

        5. White Station     23-3 91    5

        6. Wilson Central   26-2 81    6

        7. Daniel Boone     25-4 65    8

        8. Stewarts Creek 19-4 50    9

        9. Morristown West       23-3 26    7

        10. Cumberland County       22-3 25    10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lawrence County 12.

Class AA

                Record    Pts  Prv

        1. Jackson South Side (12) 21-0 154  1

        2. Upperman (1)    26-3 138  2

        3. McMinn Central (3)   23-3 131  3

        4. Cheatham County     24-2 106  4

        5. Westview   25-3 98    5

        6. East Nashville   24-4 65    7

        7. Gatlinburg-Pittman   21-4 54    8

        8. Westmoreland   22-3 39    6

        9. Fulton 22-4 37    10

        10. Lewis County  25-3 33    9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pearl-Cohn 16.

Class A

                Record    Pts  Prv

        1. South Greene (14)    25-4 156  1

        2. Moore County (2)      22-2 139  3

        3. Gleason      26-4 119  4

        4. Pickett County  24-2 105  2

        5. Mitchell      23-3 80    6

        6. Clarkrange 21-8 60    9

        7. Meigs County    21-5 58    7

        8. Greenfield  23-4 56    5

        (tie) Dresden  22-6 56    8

        10. Northview Academy       24-4 15    10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II

                Record    Pts  Prv

        1. Brentwood Academy (15)        22-5 159  1

        2. Northpoint 23-3 134  3

        3. Ensworth (1)      20-4 118  4

        4. Father Ryan       22-2 116  2

        5. University-Jackson  25-2 103  5

        6. Briarcrest   19-6 84    7

        7. Harding Academy     22-5 46    6

        8. Franklin Road Academy  19-9 45    9

        9. Davidson Academy  19-7 21    8

        10. BGA  15-10      13    NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s