Tennessee Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. Memphis East (14) 24-3 156 1
2. Oak Ridge (2) 24-2 145 2
3. Blackman 22-3 130 3
4. Cleveland 22-3 103 5
5. Ridgeway 23-6 84 6
6. Southwind 24-5 70 8
7. Cordova 19-6 65 4
8. Maryville 22-3 53 7
9. Summit 21-5 27 9
10. Antioch 21-4 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield 14.
Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Catholic (14) 22-1 158 1
2. Dyersburg (2) 24-1 144 2
3. Whites Creek 23-4 117 4
4. Fulton 20-3 104 3
5. Maplewood 21-5 101 5
6. Brainerd 20-4 78 8
7. Tyner Academy 21-3 51 6
8. Grainger 23-4 39 9
9. Douglass 20-4 31 7
10. Haywood County 20-7 27 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Humboldt (16) 24-1 160 1
2. Goodpasture 23-2 134 2
3. W.E.B. Dubois 25-4 114 5
4. Clay County 23-4 107 3
5. Grace Christian 21-7 91 6
6. Mitchell 18-7 80 4
7. Middle Tennessee Christian 22-4 66 8
8. Watertown 21-6 37 7
9. Harriman 23-5 29 9
10. Richland 22-2 21 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (16) 24-2 160 1
2. CBHS 24-3 134 2
3. MUS 20-7 113 4
4. McCallie 25-5 105 3
5. FACS 16-4 101 5
6. Lausanne Collegiate 18-7 50 10
7. MBA 14-9 41 6
(tie) Briarcrest 19-10 41 9
9. University-Jackson 19-9 40 7
10. Ensworth 15-9 37 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 29. St. George’s 19.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)