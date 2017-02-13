Tennessee Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. Memphis East (14) 24-3 156 1

2. Oak Ridge (2) 24-2 145 2

3. Blackman 22-3 130 3

4. Cleveland 22-3 103 5

5. Ridgeway 23-6 84 6

6. Southwind 24-5 70 8

7. Cordova 19-6 65 4

8. Maryville 22-3 53 7

9. Summit 21-5 27 9

10. Antioch 21-4 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield 14.

Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Catholic (14) 22-1 158 1

2. Dyersburg (2) 24-1 144 2

3. Whites Creek 23-4 117 4

4. Fulton 20-3 104 3

5. Maplewood 21-5 101 5

6. Brainerd 20-4 78 8

7. Tyner Academy 21-3 51 6

8. Grainger 23-4 39 9

9. Douglass 20-4 31 7

10. Haywood County 20-7 27 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Humboldt (16) 24-1 160 1

2. Goodpasture 23-2 134 2

3. W.E.B. Dubois 25-4 114 5

4. Clay County 23-4 107 3

5. Grace Christian 21-7 91 6

6. Mitchell 18-7 80 4

7. Middle Tennessee Christian 22-4 66 8

8. Watertown 21-6 37 7

9. Harriman 23-5 29 9

10. Richland 22-2 21 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II

Record Pts Prv

1. Brentwood Academy (16) 24-2 160 1

2. CBHS 24-3 134 2

3. MUS 20-7 113 4

4. McCallie 25-5 105 3

5. FACS 16-4 101 5

6. Lausanne Collegiate 18-7 50 10

7. MBA 14-9 41 6

(tie) Briarcrest 19-10 41 9

9. University-Jackson 19-9 40 7

10. Ensworth 15-9 37 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 29. St. George’s 19.

