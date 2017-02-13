Tennessee Boys Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press Published: Updated:
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Class AAA

                Record    Pts  Prv

        1. Memphis East (14)    24-3 156  1

        2. Oak Ridge (2)    24-2 145  2

        3. Blackman  22-3 130  3

        4. Cleveland   22-3 103  5

        5. Ridgeway   23-6 84    6

        6. Southwind 24-5 70    8

        7. Cordova     19-6 65    4

        8. Maryville    22-3 53    7

        9. Summit       21-5 27    9

        10. Antioch    21-4 15    NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield 14.

Class AA

                Record    Pts  Prv

        1. Knoxville Catholic (14)    22-1 158  1

        2. Dyersburg (2)     24-1 144  2

        3. Whites Creek     23-4 117  4

        4. Fulton 20-3 104  3

        5. Maplewood        21-5 101  5

        6. Brainerd     20-4 78    8

        7. Tyner Academy 21-3 51    6

        8. Grainger     23-4 39    9

        9. Douglass    20-4 31    7

        10. Haywood County    20-7 27    10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class A

                Record    Pts  Prv

        1. Humboldt (16)   24-1 160  1

        2. Goodpasture     23-2 134  2

        3. W.E.B. Dubois    25-4 114  5

        4. Clay County       23-4 107  3

        5. Grace Christian 21-7 91    6

        6. Mitchell      18-7 80    4

        7. Middle Tennessee Christian   22-4 66    8

        8. Watertown 21-6 37    7

        9. Harriman    23-5 29    9

        10. Richland  22-2 21    10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II

                Record    Pts  Prv

        1. Brentwood Academy (16)        24-2 160  1

        2. CBHS  24-3 134  2

        3. MUS    20-7 113  4

        4. McCallie     25-5 105  3

        5. FACS  16-4 101  5

        6. Lausanne Collegiate        18-7 50    10

        7. MBA    14-9 41    6

        (tie) Briarcrest       19-10      41    9

        9. University-Jackson  19-9 40    7

        10. Ensworth 15-9 37    8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 29. St. George’s 19.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

