Suspect shot to death after fleeing during traffic stop

NASHVILLE, TN – Police in Nashville say an armed suspect was fatally shot after fleeing a traffic stop.

31-year-old Jocques Scott Clemmons was struck in the back and died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Friday.

In a police statement, authorities said Clemmons was carrying a loaded gun and had charged at an officer.

The two had a physical confrontation with Clemmons refusing to drop the gun he was holding. Believing he was in danger, the officer fired three times at Clemmons.

The police department said the officer was in uniform but was driving an unmarked police car when he saw Clemmons run a stop sign.