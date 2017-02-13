Six Hokies Heading to NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

NEW YORK – Six Virginia Tech football players have accepted invitations to participate in the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis from Feb. 28 to March 6. Graduating seniors S Chuck Clark, DE Ken Ekanem and RB Sam Rogers will represent the Hokies along with TE Bucky Hodges (who earned his degree in December), QB Jerod Evans and WR Isaiah Ford.

S Chuck Clark

Suffolk, Virginia, native played in 52 games (40 starts) at Virginia Tech and was part of the first class in school history to register three consecutive bowl victories. He accumulated 296 tackles (173 solo), 2.5 sacks, 14.0 tackles for loss, 23 passes defensed, 21 pass breakups and two intereceptions, including a game-clinching pick against Virginia in 2015. An ACC First Team selection by Pro Football Focus in 2016, Clark also registered a 20-yard fumble return touchdown at Purdue in 2015. Clark was named to the All-ACC Academic Football Team as both a junior and a senior.

DE Ken Ekanem

A three-year starter for the Hokies, Ekanem played in 50 games (39 starts) for the Hokies, accumulating 131 tackles (65 solo), 21.5 sacks, 34.0 tackles for loss, 36 QB hurries, three forced fumbles, six pass breakups and six passes defensed. An honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2016, Ekanem earned ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors registering five tackles, 2.0 sacks and a QB hurry in a 54-17 win against East Carolina. He also combined with Tremaine Edmunds for a sack in the end zone that resulted in a safety. The Centreville, Virginia, native previously earned ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors in 2014.

QB Jerod Evans

During his one season in Blacksburg, Evans re-wrote the Virginia Tech record book for quarterbacks, setting eight single-season records in 2016. Those marks included touchdown passes (29), passing yards (3,546), total offense (4,392), completions (268) and rushing yards by a QB (846). Named the ACC Newcomer of the Year by both the Associated Press and Athlon Sports, he registered a season-high 406 passing yards in a 39-36 win at Pitt and ran for a season-best 98 yards in a 37-16 victory against Miami. He compiled a 153.0 passer rating on the season and completed 63.5 percent of his passes, the second-best seasonal mark in Hokies’ history.

WR Isaiah Ford

A consensus All-ACC Second Team selection, Ford is the only player in ACC annals to hold sole possession of his school’s career marks for receptions (210), receiving yards (2,967) and receiving TDs (24). That feat is even more remarkable when you consider he did in only three seasons at Virginia Tech. He posted a school-record 79 catches for 1,094 yards with seven TDs in 2016 after registering 75 catches for a school-best 1,164 yards with 11 TDs in 2015. He is the only player in school history to register a 1,000-yard receiving season.

TE Bucky Hodges

Hodges earned his degree in December after a stellar three-year playing career for the Hokies. His 133 career receptions, 1,747 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns are the best totals by any tight end in Virginia Tech history. The

Virginia Beach, Virginia, native was a consensus third-team All-ACC selection after setting personal bests with 48 catches for 691 yards in 2016, while tying a seasonal high with seven TD catches. He produced a pair of 100-yard receiving games during his time in Blacksburg, including a career-best 145-yard effort at Pitt in 2016. He registered four career multiple-TD games, hauling in a career-high three TDs against Duke in 2015.

RB Sam Rogers

Rogers represented the Hokies in the Senior Bowl and earned First-Team All-ACC and Second-Team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus. The former walk-on played in 53 games (25 starts) for the Hokies. A versatile performer on offense and special teams, the Mechanicsville, Virginia, native finished his career with 165 carries for 692 yards (4.2 avg.) with four touchdowns. He also hauled in 72 receptions for 802 yards and seven scores during his career. He has also completed three of four passes, including a 13-yard TD pass to Steven Peoples against Miami in 2016. The Hanover High School product also registered a career-high 72 receiving yards in that contest against the Hurricanes. He earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team as a senior.