Single-car crash kills Morristown Fire Marshal

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Morristown Fire Marshal Eual Noah Jr. was killed Saturday morning after a single-car crash along Walters Drive according to Morristown police. He was 57 years old.

Police say Noah’s vehicle hit and went over a curb on the shoulder of the road. The rear of the vehicle then hit a utility pole leading the vehicle to strike a concrete bridge rail.

Morristown police say after the vehicle struck the rail, it went airborne and landed in the yard of a Walters Drive residence.

The vehicle then started to roll and Noah was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report shows there was no presence of alcohol or drugs at the scene. It is unknown if Noah was distracted before the incident occurred.

Noah was a 28-year veteran of the Morristown fire department and had been fire marshal since 2009.