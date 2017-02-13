Search continues Monday for missing camper

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) -The search for a missing camper will continue Monday but officials say what started as a rescue is now a recovery mission.

TWRA spokesperson, Matthew Cameron says 41-year-old James Matthew Ragan was first reported missing by his girlfriend Saturday morning.

Ragan’s girlfriend reportedly told investigators that she dropped him off to go camping at South Holston Lake Thursday at around noon. She became concerned after not hearing from Ragan for two days.

Crews called off the weekend search late Sunday afternoon as darkness was beginning to fall and they had found no evidence of Ragan in or around South Holston Lake.

A canoe had been found overturned in the lake with fishing hear on board about 300 yards away from where Ragan’s camp was set up.

Investigators said there is a possibility that the canoe could have drifted with wind and currents on the lake.

The search will resume at 9 a.m.

