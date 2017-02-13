Rogersville man killed in Hawkins County crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Troopers report a Rogersville man died in a one-vehicle crash in Hawkins County early this morning.

The crash happened at 3:56 a.m. on U.S. Highway 11W, just one mile north of State Highway 31.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Cook was traveling north on Highway 11W when he lost control of the van he was driving and landed in a ditch on the right side of the road.

A report says the 1997 Pontiac TSP then overturned, ejecting the driver.

The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Kenneth R. Cook, of Rogersville.

The posted speed at the time of the crash, according to a report, was 55 mph. The report says Cook was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.