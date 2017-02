WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police are responding to a five-vehicle crash that happened during the morning rush hours on Interstate 26.

Johnson City police tweeted this morning the crash is between Eastern Star Road and the Gray exits at mile marker 11.8. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

It’s not known at this time if there are any injuries related to this crash.

5 vehicle crash I-26 mile 11.8 – East Bound. Between Eastern Star Rd and the Gray Exit. pic.twitter.com/TAgo3GDADs — Johnson City POLICE (@423JCPD) February 13, 2017