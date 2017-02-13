Peyton Manning to appear on ABC’s ‘Modern Family’

LOS ANGELES (WATE) – Super Bowl champion and VFL Peyton Manning is spending his retirement on the small screen.

The former football player will be playing the role of Coach Gary on the ABC show “Modern Family.” Manning’s character is hired by Gloria to replace her husband, Jay, as their son’s coach and to be a handy-man, according to ABC.

On Instagram, Sofia Vergara posted photos of Manning on set. Manning has had guest roles in “The Simpsons” and “Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick,” and hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

The episode will air Wednesday on ABC Tri-Cities at 9:00 p.m.