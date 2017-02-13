Officer involved shooting prompts state investigation

DURHAM, NC – Investigators in North Carolina are looking into a deadly shooting involving a state trooper.

Officials confirmed the trooper shot and killed Willard Scott, Jr. in Durham Sunday morning.

The State Highway Patrol said Scott refused to stop when the trooper tried to pull him over.

Scott led the trooper on a car chase, before attempting to run away. Officials said that’s when Scott brandished a gun so the officer shot him.

The Highway Patrol requested the state investigation. Officials have asked anyone who might have witnessed the events to contact investigators.