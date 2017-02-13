New development proposed for Exit 23 in Greene County

MOSHEIM, TN (WJHL)- Greene County is moving toward getting a new development that could bring a hotel, restaurants, and jobs. The development is proposed for the Town of Mosheim at Exit 23. It would be the first development at the exit in years.

Mayor Thomas Gregg said some businesses have expressed interest in locating there. “Possibly right now one hotel, we’ve had two grocery store chains express interest,” Gregg said.

He said a few restaurants have also looked at this exit.

“It could bring jobs, it could improve the property tax value of the property, it can provide more amenities that presently someone has to go farther to get,” Randy Corlew said. He is the owner of the company proposing to develop the land, WelrocEnterprises.

The development, if approved, would be a $2 million project made possible with tax increment financing, meaning the Greene County Commission, through an agreement with developers, would allow some of the property taxes to go back into the project.

“Naturally all that increased property tax value goes to Greene County so as you can see it’s a really a win-win for the county and the city,” Gregg said.

Gregg said traffic coming off the interstate is a vital part of funding for this town.

“For taxes, that’s like our heartbeat right now to 81 for tax receipts,” Gregg said.

The plan still has to get the clear from the Greeneville/ Greene County Industrial Development Board as well as the Greene County Commission.

The developer said it will probably be about six to nine months before construction starts.

