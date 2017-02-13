MSHA: State grants permission to proceed with Unicoi Co. hospital

ERWIN, TN (WJHL) – Mountain States Health Alliance officials confirmed Monday that the health system received back in December permission from the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency to proceed with a replacement facility for Unicoi County Memorial Hospital.

“We are pleased to reach this milestone and receive affirmation from the state of Tennessee regarding our plans,” Eric Carroll, administrator of Unicoi County Memorial Hospital, said.

According to a MSHA news release, the replacement hospital will have “inpatient acute-care services, as well as resources for increasing access to primary care. It will also include a 24-hour emergency department, standard and advanced diagnostics, a chest pain center, an area for community education and physician office space.”

Earl Swensson Associates is the architect and Layton Construction is builder for the project.

According to the release, construction is expected to start in the next few months, with a grand opening planned for Fall of 2018.

“We’re moving right along with the replacement facility. The architect and builder have been selected, our certificate of need has been granted, and we’re looking forward to beginning construction,” Carroll said.

The new replacement hospital will be located on Temple Hill Road, just off of Exit 40.

