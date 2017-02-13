Memorial service for Tri-Cities Teen to be held Today

justin-rose-2

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A memorial service honoring a Tri-Cities teenager who died after a car crash will be held today.

That as the community continues to offer support to his grieving family.

A close friend of Justin Rose hosted a team roping benefit and silent auction at the Rural Mount in Morristown on Sunday.

Rose died last week as a result of injuries he sustained in the car crash.

Three other students from Boone High School were involved in the crash.

All money raised will go to helping the family with any remaining medical bills.

The memorial service for Justin Rose will take place at Crossroads Christian Church.

A special gathering for close friends and classmates will take place from 3-4:30p.m followed by a public visitation until 7 p.m.

A celebration of Justin’s life will start at 7:00 tonight.

