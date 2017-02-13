Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen vote to remove fluoride from town’s water supply

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Leaders in one Tri-Cities town voted Monday night to ban a product from the city’s water supply that was being added to improve the dental health of its residents.

Joneborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen ended an on-going debate to allow fluoride to be added to city water, as they voted 3 to 1 to stop adding the chemical to Jonesborough’s water supply.

Fluoride will be removed from Jonesborough’s water supply over the next 120 days.

Mayor Kelly Wolfe said the town will launch new initiatives to increase public awareness about ways to improve dental health.

The American Dental Association supports the fluoridation of community water supplies.

According to the ADA’s website, more than 70 years of scientific research proves fluoride in community water is safe and decreases tooth decay rates by at least 25 percent.

The ADA said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention named community water fluoridation one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century.

