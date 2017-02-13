Good Samaritans come to the rescue of a burning car with victims trapped inside

MEMPHIS, TN – Three people are thanking good Samaritans for saving their lives after a car crash this weekend.

Rescuers in Memphis said three people were trapped inside a burning car after it collided with another vehicle Friday night.

One man said the car’s fuel line busted, causing gas to leak uncontrollably.

The good Samaritans are said to have picked up a fire extinguisher from a nearby gas station and worked to keep the flames under control until all three victims were pulled from the car.

Authorities confirmed the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries associated with the accident.