Eight records are set by King at Conference Championship

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The King University men’s swimming team ended their 2016-17 season at the Appalachian Swimming Conference Championships over the weekend in a record setting way. The Tornado broke eight school records in the four days, including scoring a total 270 points. Juan Somoza was the top scorer for King with 49 points and had two silvers in individual events.

THE BASICS

FINISHED: 6th

LOCATION: Christiansburg Aquatic Center; Christiansburg, Va.

HOW IT HAPPENED

King’s 270 total points was 205 points more the Tornado scored last season at the Conference Championships.

Between the men’s and women’s swimming team, 56 personal records were set.

In the 800 freestyle relay event, the team of Somoza,Trey Doss, Aleksandar Stosik, and Tanner Espersen set a school record with a time of 7:06.85 placing fifth, breaking the previous record of 7:09.30 set in the fall.

In the opening leg of the 800 yard freestyle relay, Somoza swam the 200 yard freestyle leg in a time of 1:43.52, breaking the previous school record of 1:47.84 set in the fall byTrey Doss.

Somoza in the 200 yard individual medley swam a time of 1:53.00, taking silver, breaking his own school record set in November of 2016 of 1:54.86.

The team of Somoza, Espersen, Stosik, andTyler Brewster competed in the 400 yard medley relay, swimming a time of 3:35.34 placing sixth, breaking the previous school record of 3:37.92 set in November.

Somoza swam the opening leg of the 400 yard medley in a 100 yard backstroke time of 53.34 seconds, breaking his own school record of 54.61 seconds set in the fall.

In the 100 yard butterfly event, Stosik swam a time of 53.02 in the prelims and finished the finals in a time of 52.95, breaking his own previous school record of 53.30 set earlier this month.

Somoza in the 400 individual medley finished in silver position with a time of 4:06.77 in the prelims and 4:05.70 in the finals, breaking his own previous school record of 4:10.06.

In the 400 freestyle relay event, the group of Somoza, Stosik, Doss, and Brewster swam a time of 3:12.83, placing fifth, breaking the previous school record of 3:17.08.

BY KING