Eight records are set by King at Conference Championship

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The King University men’s swimming team ended their 2016-17 season at the Appalachian Swimming Conference Championships over the weekend in a record setting way. The Tornado broke eight school records in the four days, including scoring a total 270 points. Juan Somoza was the top scorer for King with 49 points and had two silvers in individual events.
THE BASICS
FINISHED: 6th
LOCATION: Christiansburg Aquatic Center; Christiansburg, Va.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- King’s 270 total points was 205 points more the Tornado scored last season at the Conference Championships.
- Between the men’s and women’s swimming team, 56 personal records were set.
- In the 800 freestyle relay event, the team of Somoza,Trey Doss, Aleksandar Stosik, and Tanner Espersen set a school record with a time of 7:06.85 placing fifth, breaking the previous record of 7:09.30 set in the fall.
- In the opening leg of the 800 yard freestyle relay, Somoza swam the 200 yard freestyle leg in a time of 1:43.52, breaking the previous school record of 1:47.84 set in the fall byTrey Doss.
- Somoza in the 200 yard individual medley swam a time of 1:53.00, taking silver, breaking his own school record set in November of 2016 of 1:54.86.
- The team of Somoza, Espersen, Stosik, andTyler Brewster competed in the 400 yard medley relay, swimming a time of 3:35.34 placing sixth, breaking the previous school record of 3:37.92 set in November.
- Somoza swam the opening leg of the 400 yard medley in a 100 yard backstroke time of 53.34 seconds, breaking his own school record of 54.61 seconds set in the fall.
- In the 100 yard butterfly event, Stosik swam a time of 53.02 in the prelims and finished the finals in a time of 52.95, breaking his own previous school record of 53.30 set earlier this month.
- Somoza in the 400 individual medley finished in silver position with a time of 4:06.77 in the prelims and 4:05.70 in the finals, breaking his own previous school record of 4:10.06.
- In the 400 freestyle relay event, the group of Somoza, Stosik, Doss, and Brewster swam a time of 3:12.83, placing fifth, breaking the previous school record of 3:17.08.
BY KING