DA not pursuing criminal charges in Kingsport nursing home abuse case

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus says he is not taking criminal action as a result of an investigation into Brookhaven Manor.

According to Staubus, after reviewing the situation at the Kingsport nursing home, he didn’t have “sufficient evidence of a violation of criminal law.”

The prosecutor previously criticized the Tennessee Department of Health for not reporting the substantiated abuse at the nursing home to his office.

A redacted state report we obtained identified nine residents who suffered some form of abuse.

The state suspended new admissions to Brookhaven Manor in December.

