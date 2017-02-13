Church Hill man to face multiple charges after found with drugs, stolen firearm

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – Church Hill Police Department officers arrested a man Friday on several drug charges after he was found asleep in a vehicle at an apartment complex.

According to a CHPD news release, officers were called to an apartment complex on Holliston Mills Road in regards to a man passed out in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they saw Bradley Lynn Knowles, 26, of Church Hill, inside the vehicle. Officers said Knowless seemed disoriented and was possibly under the influence.

Knowles stepped out of the vehicle and officers said a small clear baggie of a crystal-like substance in the seat he had been sitting in.

Officers told Knowles he was under arrest and he reportedly pulled away, got back into the vehicle and locked the door.

According to the release, officers ordered Knowles to unlock his door, but her refused. Officers then broke the driver’s side window and arrested him.

A Springfrield XDS .45 ACP handgun, a glass jar containing what was believed to be marijuana, a small clear baggie with seven pills in it, a small baggie with five white pills believed to be Buprenorphine, a scale, two pipes, several clear baggies and other drug paraphernalia were found during a search of the vehicle.

An NCIC check revealed the handgun was reported stolen from Carter County. The owner of the vehicle Knowles was discovered in provided a written statement indicating that Knowles had borrowed her vehicle on Feb. 8, but then refused to return the vehicle by midnight.

According to the release, a check of Knowles’ criminal history showed he had an active order of protection, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

He was charged with public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, carrying or possession of weapons, theft, schedule IV for resale, schedule II for resale, schedule III for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and joyriding.

Knowles was taken to the Hawkins County Jail, where it was discovered he had an active warrant for failure to pay child support. He was served with that warrant.

