Army investigating after Fort Bragg paratrooper dies on post

Victor Aponte-Rosado in a Facebook photo.
Victor Aponte-Rosado in a Facebook photo.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Army criminal investigators are looking into the death of a newly assigned Fort Bragg paratrooper who died last week on post, officials said.

Spec. Victor Aponte-Rosado, 31, died on Feb. 6,  82nd Airborne officials said in a news release Monday.

Aponte-Rosado of Caguas, Puerto Rico, was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division earlier in February and was a cannon artillery crewmember with Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment.

Officials did not say where on post Aponte-Rosado died.  They also did not release any information about how he died.

“Specialist Victor Aponte-Rosado was a Paratrooper who proudly served our Army and our nation,” said Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Taylor, commander of 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment.

Aponte-Rosado joined the Army in March 2016.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding Aponte-Rosado’s death, officials said.

