ABC and People teaming up for documentary on Princess Diana

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - This May 27, 1997 file photo shows Diana, Princess of Wales during her visit to Leicester, to formally open The Richard Attenborough Centre for Disability and Arts. It was announced Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, that Princess Diana will be the subject of a four-hour documentary miniseries airing on ABC in August 2017. The program will mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death. (AP Photo/John Stillwell, File, Pool)
NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Diana will be the subject of a four-hour documentary miniseries airing on ABC this August.

A joint project of ABC and People magazine, the program, to be telecast over two nights, will include what the producers say will be in-depth conversations with those who knew her best as well as archival footage of the Princess of Wales.

The program will “remind the world why they fell in love with Diana in the first place,” according to Monday’s announcement.

The program will mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death at age 36 in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

