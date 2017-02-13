4 hurt when vehicle crashes into Crossville, TN post office

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – Four people were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into the United States Post Office in Crossville.

The Crossville Police Department says around 12:18 p.m., a 68-year-old woman was trying to park her 2003 Ford Focus station wagon in one of the front parking spaces when she mistook the accelerator for the brake, sending it over the curb, across the sidewalk and front lanscaping, and then into the front of the building.

The station wagon went through the glass windowed front wall of the service counter area and came to rest against the counter. Three bystanders were taken to Cumberland Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital also for evaluation.

No charges are pending at this time.