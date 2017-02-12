TWRA, local rescue crews work to recover man after canoe found overturned on South Holston Lake

Related Coverage Developing: Search teams look for man missing in South Holston Lake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Sunday morning officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the search for a missing man turned into a recovery operation as they combed both in and around the area of South Holston Lake.

According to TWRA spokesperson Matthew Cameron, 41-year-old James Matthew Ragan was first reported missing by his girlfriend Saturday morning.

Cameron said Ragan’s girlfriend reported she dropped him off to go camping at South Holston Lake around noon on Thursday.

She told officials she became concerned when she didn’t hear from him by Saturday.

“We are pretty confident he is probably in the water, we brought out our boating investigator today, he has a remote operated vehicle called an rov. We are focusing on areas where we think he may be, but the problem here is we have an extremely large search area. Praying for the victim for his family for our rescuers and just hoping for a speedy recovery at this point,” Cameron said.

Sullivan County EMA Director Jim Bean said they resumed their search Sunday morning.

“We’ve got sonar units, we’ve got underwater cameras along the sonar units, and K-9 teams that are all searching in and around the water,” Bean said.

Bean said they will continue to search again until nightfall.

“We will work until right up to dark, it gets too dangerous after dark especially when we are in recovery mode and not rescue,” Bean said.

Cameron said a canoe was found overturned in the lake with fishing gear on board, about 300 yards away from where Ragan’s campsite was set up, but as of Sunday investigators said the canoe could have drifted with the winds and current on the lake.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

