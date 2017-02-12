Dead whale spotted near Cape Henry in Virginia Beach

By Matthew Twist Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Weller
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Weller

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A dead whale was spotted in the water near Cape Henry early this morning.

Matt Klepeisz, spokesman for the Virginia Aquarium, said a juvenile humpback whale was spotted late last night or early this morning. He said a Virginia Aquarium team is currently removing the whale from the area.

An necropsy is expected to be done tomorrow, according to Klepeisz.

This is the third time a dead whale has been discovered in the Hampton Roads area in the past two weeks. Just two weeks ago, a dead juvenile whale was found near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and another was found near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel last weekend. 

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s