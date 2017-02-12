Air traffic resumes at Hamburg Airport in Germany after fumes cause evacuations, cancellations

BERLIN (AP) – Air traffic is resuming at Hamburg Airport in Germany, after the airport was evacuated and all flights halted for several hours.

The evacuation and cancellations came after more than 50 people complained of breathing problems, burning eyes and nausea from fumes apparently spread through the air conditioning system.

Firefighters were examining them to find out whether they had to be taken to the hospital, according to the German news agency dpa.

Those who were evacuated from the airport but not injured had to wait outside the terminals in freezing temperatures.

The cause for the incident still isn’t known, but the airport says it’s “working closely together with the authorities to find out more.”

