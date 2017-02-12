Abe, Trump condemn N. Korea missile launch

A woman walks past a screen showing a TV news on a missile launch by North Korea with a photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the map of North Korea in Tokyo, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in what would be its first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump, who stood with the Japanese leader as Shinzo Abe called the move "absolutely intolerable." Details of the launch, including the type of missile, were scant. Letters read: North Korea fired a missile. Chief Cabinet Secretary (Yoshihide) Suga said: "(this is) a clearly provocative act." (Yoshitaka Sugawara/Kyodo News via AP)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is condemning North Korea’s latest missile launch as “absolutely intolerable” and President Donald Trump is assuring Japan that the U.S. stands behind it “100 percent.”

Abe and Trump appeared together for a statement Saturday night following reports that North Korea fired a ballistic missile in what would be its first such test of the year.

In a ballroom at Trump’s south Florida estate, Abe read a brief statement in which he called on the North to comply fully with relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions. He said Trump has assured him of U.S. support and that Trump’s presence showed the president’s determination and commitment.

Trump followed Abe with even fewer words, saying in part: “I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent.”
