Second annual Chocolate Fest held in downtown Jonesbourgh

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Folks were invited to come out and enjoys the sweet treats that businesses in downtown Jonesborough had to offer as well as take tours and buggy rides in the area as well.

32 were merchants offering almost everything chocolate to satisfy your sweet tooth.

People purchased tickets at the visitors center and then when door to door exchanging them for everything from ice cream to fudge and even s’more kits.

There were over 14,500 tickets sold. They estimated that 2,500 people visited the event consuming over 16,000 pieces of chocolate.

Rachel Taylor, who works at The Lollipop Shop, said this is a great event for the businesses of downtown Jonesborough.

“People love chocolate, so basically, we just saw a good way to bring in business and make people happy especially around Valentine’s Day”, Taylor said.

There was also a chocolate chip pancake eating contest for both adults and children.

Folks had five minutes to eat as many pancakes as they could with the prize being $25.

The event is sponsored by JAMSA (Jonesborough Area Merchants Association).

Copyright WJHL 2016. All rights reserved.