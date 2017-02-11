Region 1-AAA wrestling individual duals titles handed out at DB



KINGSPORT, TN- The top wrestlers in Region 1-AAA headed to Dobyns-Bennett on Saturday for the Individual Duals Finals.

Tennessee High’s Trent Nelson defeated Science Hill’s Tyler Seeley in the 106 final.

The Vikings’ Dillon Pendley won by technical fall in the 113 final against Crockett’s Ryan McCrary.

The Toppers’ Nathan Wysong pinned Tennessee High’s Judson McCray in the 120 final.

Dobyns-Bennett’s Dillon Lemons defeated the Vikings’ Dominic Fields by pin in the 128 final.

In the 132 final, Science Hill’s Cooper Williams defeated Tennessee High’s Logan Ferguson by decision.