Rallies supporting end to funding for Planned Parenthood set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Protesters are slated to gather at Planned Parenthood offices across the Carolinas as well as nationwide to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the agency of all federal funding.

The website http://www.ProtestPP.com says it wants the funding reallocated to health centers that help disadvantaged women without destroying human life through abortion.

In North Carolina, protests are scheduled for Planned Parenthood locations in Asheville, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville and Winston-Salem. Rallies in South Carolina are slated for Planned Parenthood sites in Charleston and Columbia.

